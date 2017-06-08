Kids camp staff makes a plea for help after deadly shooting

The two men killed in a shooting on the south side of Tucson have been identified and authorities have a description of the suspect.
The raucous, joyful, and playful sound is what should be expected inside the south side Tucson Boys & Girls Club. But lately, the tone at the Roy Drachman Clubhouse at Mission Manor Park has taken a cautious tone, with safety on the mind.
More than 1,100 pounds of marijuana was seized by Border Patrol agents at the Sonoita Station on Thursday, June 8, according to a Customs and Border Protection release.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release deputies with the San Xavier District were patrolling near Milton Road and Palo Verde Road on April 24, when they found a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of the Tohono O'Odham Police Department's jurisdiction.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.
Jennifer Underwood has been renting a home on Woodview Drive in Petal, but now that her lease has expired, she must find a new home.
One man has been arrested in the death of a one-year-old child who was found dead in a Lee County home.
The bird, whose group is now extinct, lived roughly 65 million years ago before being trapped in tree resin at a young age.
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.
