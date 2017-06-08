BP agents find body hanging from tree on Tohono O'odham land

On Wednesday, June 7, Air Interdiction agents on an Air & Marine Operations helicopter reported seeing what they thought was a body hanging from a tree near the village of Santa Cruz on the Tohono O'odham Nation.

According to a CBP release, Border Patrol agents on the ground headed to the scene and confirmed that it was in fact what agents originally thought, a body hanging from a tree.

BP agents stayed on the scene until officers with the Tohono O'odham Police Department arrived and began investigating the incident.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked call the Tohono O’odham Police Department at (520) 383-3275 or 911.

