Evacuations ordered for Cochise Stronghold area

An evacuation order has been issued for the Cochise Stronghold area, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, due to erratic fire and wind behavior.

Residents should move to an area of safety as soon as possible. CCSO personnel will be in the area directing the evacuations.

Benson High School will be the site for a temporary reception center, which should be open by 8 p.m.

