KOLD INVESTIGATES: Fentanyl a deadly danger for Tucson crime lab

President Donald Trump promised to make health care more affordable, but a government report found higher out-of-pocket costs under the House Republican bill.
Tucked away from the drug busts and seizures on the streets of southern Arizona, the Tucson Police Department Crime Lab has increased its safety measures to protect against a deadly substance.
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
Bill Cosby has arrived for the fourth day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital.
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.
