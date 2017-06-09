Watson hurdles into NCAA Final

Sage Watson clocked the fastest time in the nation in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore. Friday, giving her a spot in Saturday’s finals.
Watson’s time of 54.88 was the third-fastest time of her career and was .05 seconds off her personal best. Additionally, it was the fastest time in the semifinals is also tied for the 13th-fastest in the world.
She will run in her second-consecutive finals at 4:47 p.m. MST on Saturday afternoon.
In the women’s 4x400-meter relay, the team of Diana Gajda, Brena Andrews, Jasper Gray and Malia Bryant earned honorable mention All-American honors, clocking a time of 3:41.37 in the semifinals, good for 23rd place.
Friday will feature Justice Summerset in the finals of the men’s high jump and Bailey Roth in the finals of the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase.
Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.
