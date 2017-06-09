Iannetta’s 7 RBIs leads D-Backs over Padres 15-3 for sweep

Chris Iannetta drove in a career high seven runs with a home run and a pair of doubles, and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the San Diego Padres 15-3 Thursday to finish a three-game sweep.



Iannetta hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Clayton Richard (4-7) for a 4-3 lead in the fifth, a three-run double against Kevin Quackenbush in the sixth and a two-run double off Brandon Maurer in the eighth. Six of Iannetta's eight home runs this season have tied the score or put the Diamondbacks ahead.



Arizona scored 10 runs with two outs, won its ninth straight at Chase Field and improved the best home record in the major leagues to 24-8. The Diamondbacks outscored the Padres 32-9 in the sweep, which extended San Diego's losing streak to five.



Infielder Erick Aybar relieved after Maurer allowed four runs in the eighth, walked Daniel Descalso, then retired Brandon Drury on a flyout and got Jake Lamb to ground into a double play. Aybar made his big league mound debut April 18 when he retired Chris Herrmann on a groundout to end the top of the ninth in an 11-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.



Patrick Corbin (5-6) improved to 5-0 in six home starts, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and three walks.

