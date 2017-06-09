Iannetta’s 7 RBIs leads D-Backs over Padres 15-3 for sweep

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.
Sage Watson clocked the fastest time in the nation in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore.
Chris Iannetta drove in a career high seven runs in Arizona's 9th straight home win.
Still perfect Warriors rally for 118-113 win over Cavs to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals.
The Cardinals donate second Southern Arizona field renovation through club's Neighborhood Heroes program.
