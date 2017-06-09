The Pride of U-of-A

The National Pro Fastpitch softball league is opening it’s 2017 season this weekend and one team has a decidedly UA feel.

The USSSA Pride, based in Viera, Florida, have five players who have worn the Arizona Wildcats uniform and played for head coach Mike Candrea.

2014 Arizona products Chelsea Goodacre and Hayley Wilson are both in their third seasons with the Pride.

The club selected Mandie Perez (4th round) and Mo Mercado (2nd round) in last month’s draft.

Shelby Pendley, who played one season for Arizona before transferring to Oklahoma, is also on the team.

The Pride are three-time (2010, 2013 and 2014) league champions and two of those titles were won with UA alum and current assistant coach Caitlin Lowe Nagy as one of the club’s elite players.

Lowe hit .350 during her professional career and the Pride retired her number 26 after she retired following the 2014 season.

