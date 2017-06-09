TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is reporting possible evacuations for the Lizard Fire (Dragoon).
A bacterial disease called Leptospirosis, or Lepto, is making its way around dogs in Pima County. Pima Animal Care Center and the Pima County Health Department said there are seven confirmed cases in the county.
"Have empathy, be supportive and know that together we’re stronger,” Vanessa Helms, Executive Director Homicide Survivors, Inc. said.
Residents should move to an area of safety as soon as possible. Cochise County Sheriff's Office personnel will be in the area directing the evacuations.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.
Texas grand jury indicts sheriff's deputy, her husband on murder charges in death of man during late-night confrontation.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.
Police and officials at a Connecticut high school are investigating whether cupcakes tainted with bodily fluids were given to some seniors.
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.
