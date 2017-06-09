TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Water station in the desert (Source: Tucson News Now)

TOP STORIES

1. FIRES ACROSS SOUTHERN ARIZONA

With so many fires burning in southern Arizona, crews said they're strapped for resources.

LIZARD FIRE:

One home has been destroyed by the Lizard Fire in Cochise County, authorities confirmed on Thursday

If you live near Dragoon/Lizard fire, officials say there is a temporary flight restriction so no drones. They may interfere with aircraft. pic.twitter.com/LW5r7CL94W — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) June 9, 2017

The Dragoon Fire began around the same time and is located near the Lizard Fire. According to InciWeb, these two fires could merge if they continue to grow.

An evacuation order has been issued for the Cochise Stronghold area

Residents should move to an area of safety as soon as possible. CCSO personnel will be in the area directing the evacuations.

SMITH FIRE:

The Smith Fire burning east of Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, was 90 percent contained as of 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8.

BOWIE FIRE:

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8, the wildfire burning south of Bowie has grown to more than 2,200 acres with no containment.

The Mountain Diamond Community has been evacuated. No structures are in danger, according to a release.

SANER FIRE:

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says the Saner Fire, burning in the Pedrogoza Mountains northeast of Douglas has burned 275 acres.

Residents in that area are under pre-evacuation.

PAIGE CREEK FIRE:

East of the Rincon Mountains the Paige Creek fire has spread to 500 acres.

The U.S. Forest Service said several ranches and structures are threatened.



2. WATER STATIONS ISSUE BACK BEFORE PIMA COUNTY BOARD

Pima County will vote whether to give $22,500 to Humane Borders next month to help pay for 49 water stations in the desert.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2r2DfO6]

The controversial water stations are strategically located in the southern Arizona deserts along migrant trails, in order to provide relief if the migrants are in distress or need water to continue their journey.

The group Humane Borders says these water stations save lives.



3. KIDS CAMP STAFF MAKES PLEA FOR HELP AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING

Staff members at the south side Tucson Boys & Girls Club said they are forced to explain a deadly shooting situation to children as young as kindergarten age.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2skDMyT]

Director David Jimenez said preparing his staff to counsel the kids has been one of the toughest tasks. Especially, when they need someone with more expertise to deal with the severity of a fatal shooting.

Talked to Boys & Girls Club #Tucson Director about keeping kids safe with this morning's shooting right outside their door.



??: @MorganTNN pic.twitter.com/APfV8Up3qG — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) June 8, 2017

He looks for volunteers, and is pleading with Tucson Police and community activists to take action. He said he is one of several people working with outside groups to increase safety in the south side park.



HAPPENING TODAY

The Tucson Police Department is hosting a Women is Law Enforcement event for those interested in a career with TPD.

The event will be held at the main police station at 270 South Stone Avenue from 5 to 8 p.m.

You can register here.



WEATHER

Sunny and hot, a little less humid than the past few days.

The high temperature is expected to hit 103 degrees.

Get your full forecast HERE.



