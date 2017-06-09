Paige Creek Fire at 500 acres

East of the Rincon Mountains the Paige Creek fire has spread to 500 acres.

The U.S. Forest Service said several ranches and structures are threatened.

A flight restriction is in place which means drones are not allowed to fly over the fire area.

The cause of this fire in under investigation.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.