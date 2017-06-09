Tucson man extradited in cold case murder

Air Interdiction agents on an Air and Marine Operations helicopter reported seeing what they thought was a body hanging from a tree near the village of Santa Cruz on the Tohono O'odham Nation on Wednesday.
A Tucson man has been accused of killing a man in California more than 30 years ago, authorities said.
More than 1,100 pounds of marijuana was seized by Border Patrol agents at the Sonoita Station on Thursday, according to a Customs and Border Protection release.
Chino Valley police arrested a couple after they found a child beaten, burned and bound Thursday afternoon.
According to a Pima County Sheriff's Department release, deputies with the San Xavier District were patrolling near Milton Road and Palo Verde Road on April 24, when they found a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of the Tohono O'Odham Police Department's jurisdiction.
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
Texas grand jury indicts sheriff's deputy, her husband on murder charges in death of man during late-night confrontation.
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.
