Tucson man extradited in cold case murder

A Tucson man has been accused in the fatal stabbing of a California man more than 30 years ago, authorities said.

The Santa Ana (CA) Police Department said John William Zelinski was arrested and charged with murder in May 2017 and extradited to California.

The 61-year-old Zelinski allegedly killed a transient man, identified in a news release as Roy E., during an argument in Santa Ana on May 18, 1984.

CRIME COVERAGE: KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month.

Authorities have not said how long Zelinski has lived in Tucson.

The SAPD said Zelinski started a "verbal confrontation" with Roy E., who he "knew from a local homeless shelter." Zelinski is accused of stabbing Roy E. once in his back before running away from the scene. The victim died at the hospital during surgery.

No suspect was immediately identified, until the Orange County Cold Case Homicide Task Force reexamined the case years later. They determined Zelinski was the likely suspect.

Zelinski was extradited from Tucson by the SAPD and the Orange County District Attorney.

"The OCDA Special Prosecutions Unit and SAPD pursued the defendant's extradition so he could be transported to Orange County to face charges," the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. "OCDA partners with local law enforcement, as well as Interpol, the FBI, US Marshals, State Department, Department of Justice, and Homeland Security, in a continuous effort to prosecute fugitives, protect the public, and seek justice for victims."

The news release went on to "thank our law enforcement partners in Arizona for their assistance in this case."

Zelinski faces one felony charge of murder, including a sentencing enhancement, and a charge of personal use of a deadly weapon. He faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in prison.

Zelinski is scheduled to be arraignment on Friday, June 23.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.