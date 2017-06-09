TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (June 9-11)

The Smith Fire in the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area has been contained.
Air Interdiction agents on an Air and Marine Operations helicopter reported seeing what they thought was a body hanging from a tree near the village of Santa Cruz on the Tohono O'odham Nation on Wednesday.
The Marshall Home for Men is a non-profit, 52-bed facility, that was in jeopardy of closing because of financial hardship. The director said they’ve felt the effects of the minimum wage hike and also had to deal with a steep re-licensing fee.
A Tucson man has been accused of killing a man in California more than 30 years ago, authorities said.
More than 1,100 pounds of marijuana was seized by Border Patrol agents at the Sonoita Station on Thursday, according to a Customs and Border Protection release.
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone.
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
Texas grand jury indicts sheriff's deputy, her husband on murder charges in death of man during late-night confrontation.
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.
One man has been arrested in the death of a one-year-old child who was found dead in a Lee County home.
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.
