TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (June 9-11)

FRIDAY



1. REID PARK ZOO SUMMER SAFARI NIGHTS - BIRD IS THE WORD

Take an adventure, enjoy the cooler evening temperatures, and learn about some animals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo.

Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2r1P8H7



2. SPACEFEST VIII

Space enthusiasts this is YOUR event!

Meet NASA Apollo astronauts, scientists, astronomers, artists, fans and more.

Tickets and Information: http://bit.ly/2rJcP6W





3. FC TUCSON WOMEN'S SOCCER DOUBLE HEADER WEEKEND

FC Tucson Women's Professional Soccer League opens the season be hosting the San Diego Sealions at Kino Sports stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and Information: http://bit.ly/2qZmnXZ



The double header weekend continues on Saturday when the women host the LA Galaxy women.



SATURDAY

1. WORLD OCEANS NIGHT! (COOL SUMMER NIGHTS)

This week's Cool Summer Nights program at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is all about the ocean.

Fini's Landing, Hotel Congress, Maynards Market & Kitchen, and Penca, Primo Tucson will all be offering free samples of sustainable seafood.

The event is from 5 to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the park.

Members get in free.



2. ART AFTER DARK

This week's program at Children's Museum Tucson features the art of blowing glass.

Children will be able to make their own wearable pendant.

The event is free, and starts at 5:30 p.m. Entering adults must be accompanied by children under 18.



3. THE 16TH ANNUAL PIMA COUNTY HOME & GARDEN SHOW

The Home & Garden Show starts at noon on Friday and lasts all weekend at the Tucson Convention Center.

General admission is $8.00. Kids 16 and under get in free with paying adult.

Seniors 55 and older can one admission and get one free on Friday.

Active military get in free with I.D. all three days.



More info (and coupon): http://bit.ly/2s4xdQE



SUNDAY

1. TUCSON POPS: MUSIC UNDER THE STARS

Bring a blanket or chair, and enjoy this free concert at DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park.

The concert starts 7 p.m.

This is the last concert of the spring series.

More information: http://bit.ly/2rUxUtz



2. PIMA COUNTY BIKE AMBASSADOR OUTREACH

This week the bike ambassadors will hand out free bike bells, Loop maps and other safety items from 6:30-9:30 a.m., Sunday, June 11,

Link: tickets, more info, etc

3. 29TH ANNUAL SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

St. Andrew’s Bach Society kicks off the summer concert season with a William Wolfram performance of JS Bach’s iconic Goldberg Variations.

The concert is at Grace St. Paul’s at 2331 E. Adams, and starts at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets and more information: http://bit.ly/2t39Rbc

