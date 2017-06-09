Border patrol agents arrest two for 'human smuggling attempt' - Tucson News Now

Border patrol agents arrest two for 'human smuggling attempt'

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
AMADO, AZ (Tucson News Now) - -

The Tucson Sector Border Patrol said agents stopped a human smuggling attempt on Thursday near Amado.

According to a release, agents arrested two U.S. citizens who tried to smuggle a male Mexican national through a checkpoint on Interstate 19.

 Agents said the Mexican national had a U.S. passport that turned out to be fraudulent. He was arrested for immigration violations.

