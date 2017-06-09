Border patrol agents arrest two for 'human smuggling attempt'

The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The Tucson Sector Border Patrol said agents stopped a human smuggling attempt on Thursday near Amado.
The Smith Fire in the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area has been contained.
Air Interdiction agents on an Air and Marine Operations helicopter reported seeing what they thought was a body hanging from a tree near the village of Santa Cruz on the Tohono O'odham Nation on Wednesday.
The Marshall Home for Men is a non-profit, 52-bed facility, that was in jeopardy of closing because of financial hardship. The director said they’ve felt the effects of the minimum wage hike and also had to deal with a steep re-licensing fee.
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone. Her son said she was legally blind.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
Police detectives said they arrested the woman who alerted them about her daughter's dead body that was placed inside a container in a southern Illinois garage.
Some people might have been scared, and unsure of what to do - but not McCurry. The homeowner, who lives near a creek and raises chickens, has dealt with snakes before.
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.
One person was killed after a bus crash in Fulton County Thursday, which also included 39 injuries.
