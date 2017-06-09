Border patrol agents arrest two for 'human smuggling attempt'

Search still on for escaped prisoner near Banner UMC. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The Tucson Sector Border Patrol said agents stopped a human smuggling attempt on Thursday near Amado.

According to a release, agents arrested two U.S. citizens who tried to smuggle a male Mexican national through a checkpoint on Interstate 19.

Nogales #USBP agents at I-19 immigration checkpoint arrest 2 U.S. citizens for human smuggling. Details:https://t.co/gF1kiJi2S6 pic.twitter.com/j2QE9g0vgO — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) June 9, 2017

Agents said the Mexican national had a U.S. passport that turned out to be fraudulent. He was arrested for immigration violations.

