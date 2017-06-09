Game and Fish: Leave baby wildlife alone!

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said a deer, bobcat and javelina taken in as pets by Tucson residents were rescued in just the past seven days.
A local doctor is working on a couple of groundbreaking Alzheimer's studies that could someday give all of us the option of unlocking an early diagnosis.
According to the boy's mother, he was sitting on a golf cart with a few other family members last Friday when the bb struck him. It remains lodged in his brain.
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.
An ongoing Raycom Media investigation into overtime pay within the LSU Police Department shows an 80 person staff accumulated $1.2 million in overtime pay last year.
The Landrieu administration said the grand total for removing the Confederate-era monuments topped $2.1 million.
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.
