Police: Kids playing with fidget spinner spark 30-acre fire

Fidget spinners come in many different shapes and sizes. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A 30-acre brush fire is being blamed by officials on a fidget spinner.

According to a news release from Sierra Vista Police Department, two juveniles somehow started a fire with the popular toy and were unable to extinguish it.

The release didn't say exactly how the device was used to ignite the May 26 fire in the area of Calle Cumbre and Avenida Del Sol.

City of Sierra Vista spokesman Adam Curtis said they were “playing with matches and with a fidget spinner.”

No other information about the fire or what kind of punishment the two juveniles are possibly facing was immediately available.

