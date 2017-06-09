Police: Kids playing with fidget spinner spark 30-acre fire

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
According to a news release from Sierra Vista Police Department, two juveniles somehow started a fire on May 26 with the popular toy and were unable to extinguish it.
According to a news release from Sierra Vista Police Department, two juveniles somehow started a fire on May 26 with the popular toy and were unable to extinguish it.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
Officials say the state highway from Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon is closed because of a wildfire on a mountain north of the city.
Officials say the state highway from Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon is closed because of a wildfire on a mountain north of the city.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8, the wildfire burning south of Bowie has grown to more than 2,200 acres with no containment.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8, the wildfire burning south of Bowie has grown to more than 2,200 acres with no containment.
The Tucson Sector Border Patrol said agents stopped a human smuggling attempt on Thursday near Amado.
The Tucson Sector Border Patrol said agents stopped a human smuggling attempt on Thursday near Amado.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department said a deer, bobcat and javelina taken in as pets by Tucson residents were rescued in just the past seven days.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department said a deer, bobcat and javelina taken in as pets by Tucson residents were rescued in just the past seven days.
According to a news release from Sierra Vista Police Department, two juveniles somehow started a fire on May 26 with the popular toy and were unable to extinguish it.
According to a news release from Sierra Vista Police Department, two juveniles somehow started a fire on May 26 with the popular toy and were unable to extinguish it.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.
An ongoing Raycom Media investigation into overtime pay within the LSU Police Department shows an 80 person staff accumulated $1.2 million in overtime pay last year.
An ongoing Raycom Media investigation into overtime pay within the LSU Police Department shows an 80 person staff accumulated $1.2 million in overtime pay last year.
The Landrieu administration said the grand total for removing the Confederate-era monuments topped $2.1 million.
The Landrieu administration said the grand total for removing the Confederate-era monuments topped $2.1 million.
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.