PCSD searching for suspect who robbed a south side Subway

Possible vehicle suspect left the store in. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Pima County Sheriff's Department Robbery Assault detectives are looking for a suspect who robbed a south side Subway.

According to a PCSD release deputies responded at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7 to the Subway at 3760 South Palo Verde Road to the report of a robbery. When they arrived on scene deputies learned a man had entered the store and showed an employee a handgun at his waistband, and demanded money.

Once the suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash he exited the building and got into a white passenger car, possibly a Toyota Prius.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid to late 30s, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-3 tall, weighing between 160 to 180 pounds with short dark hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark blue baseball hat, sunglasses, blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

PCSD believes this may be the same suspect who robbed the Subway shop at 5095 North La Canada Drive on Wednesday, May 31.

(Suspect in May 31 robbery of a La Canada Subway. Source: PCSD)

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who want to remain anonymous, may submit their tip by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

