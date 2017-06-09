PCSD searching for suspect who robbed a south side Subway

Pima County Sheriff's Department Robbery Assault detectives are looking for a suspect who robbed a south side Subway.
Pima County Sheriff's Department Robbery Assault detectives are looking for a suspect who robbed a south side Subway.
Chino Valley police arrested a couple after they found a child beaten, burned and bound Thursday afternoon.
Chino Valley police arrested a couple after they found a child beaten, burned and bound Thursday afternoon.
Police have arrested the boyfriend of a missing north Phoenix woman in connection to her disappearance.
Police have arrested the boyfriend of a missing north Phoenix woman in connection to her disappearance.
Air Interdiction agents on an Air and Marine Operations helicopter reported seeing what they thought was a body hanging from a tree near the village of Santa Cruz on the Tohono O'odham Nation on Wednesday.
Air Interdiction agents on an Air and Marine Operations helicopter reported seeing what they thought was a body hanging from a tree near the village of Santa Cruz on the Tohono O'odham Nation on Wednesday.
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.
An ongoing Raycom Media investigation into overtime pay within the LSU Police Department shows an 80 person staff accumulated $1.2 million in overtime pay last year.
An ongoing Raycom Media investigation into overtime pay within the LSU Police Department shows an 80 person staff accumulated $1.2 million in overtime pay last year.
The Bullitt County couple was arrested on abuse charges after a follow-up interview with police.
The Bullitt County couple was arrested on abuse charges after a follow-up interview with police.