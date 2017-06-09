Kartchner Caverns State Park named 'Best Arizona Attraction' - Tucson News Now

Kartchner Caverns State Park named 'Best Arizona Attraction'

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Arizona State Parks) (Source: Arizona State Parks)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The best attraction in Arizona has been named, and it's Kartchner Caverns State Park, according to a recent news release. 

Kartchner Caverns State Park was part of a contest from USA Today that asked the public to vote for their favorite Arizona attraction.  The contest ran from May 8 to June 5 and the public could vote on attractions around Arizona.  

According to the vote Kartchner Caverns came in first before the Desert Botanical Gardens in Phoenix and Tucson's own Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.  

The caverns were discovered in 1974, and is home to a variety of unique materials and formations that are still growing.  This summer the park is offering several discounts for visitors. 

