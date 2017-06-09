Kartchner Caverns State Park named 'Best Arizona Attraction'

The best attraction in Arizona has been named, and it's Kartchner Caverns State Park, according to a recent news release.

Kartchner Caverns State Park was part of a contest from USA Today that asked the public to vote for their favorite Arizona attraction. The contest ran from May 8 to June 5 and the public could vote on attractions around Arizona.

According to the vote Kartchner Caverns came in first before the Desert Botanical Gardens in Phoenix and Tucson's own Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

The caverns were discovered in 1974, and is home to a variety of unique materials and formations that are still growing. This summer the park is offering several discounts for visitors.

For more on the top 10 Arizona Attractions click here.

For more on Kartchner Caverns State Park click here.

