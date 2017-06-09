Pima Medical Institute donates $100k to HSSA

It's an immense pressure and responsibility to take a bite out of crime - especially if you're a law enforcement K9.
To date, the campaign to raise funds for the new building has reached the $7.7 million mark. HSSA hopes to raise a total of $10 million to build the new facility.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department said a deer, bobcat and javelina taken in as pets by Tucson residents were rescued in just the past seven days.
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.
Gunther has lots of energy, so he'd thrive with an active family who's willing to use his brain.
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.
The Bullitt County couple was arrested on abuse charges after a follow-up interview with police.
