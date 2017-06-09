Pima Medical Institute donates $100k to HSSA

Pima Medical Institute is helping make the new building for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona a possibility with a $100,000 donation.

"We have had a strong educational relationship with Pima Medical Institute, helping to train students in the clinical aspects of animal welfare. Those students go on to careers in animal care, and we have always been impressed with the quality and dedication Pima Medical students bring to their studies at HSSA," said Brandy Burke, Chief Operations Officer at HSSA in a news release. "With the move to our new campus, which we expect to make in January of 2018, we will be able to offer students a full exposure to all aspects of animal welfare, not just clinic practices and procedures."

"The gift made by Pima Medical will be recognized on our new campus with a naming opportunity. The Welcome Center’s memorial yard will officially be called The Pima Medical Institute Memorial and Tribute Yard, in honor of their gift. We are so thankful for their continued support," said Diana Cannon, Chief Development Officer in the same release.



"Pima Medical Institute has partnered with HSSA for 15 years. Our working relationship has resulted in higher adoption rates and an increased caliber of care for housed animals by providing services such as spays, neuters, dental cleanings, nail trims and basic kennel cleaning," says Pima Medical Institute President and CEO, Fred Freedman. "Students and volunteers provide additional manpower while Pima Medical faculty help with free surgeries and other pro bono veterinary services. Many of Pima Medical's students rotate through the Humane Society as part of their clinical rotation, gaining incredibly valuable skills and appreciation for the work being done behind the scenes at HSSA. In addition, some graduates are offered positions after their externships at the Humane Society. Tucson is fortunate to have this amazing staff caring for its lost, abandoned and forgotten pets."



To date, the campaign to raise funds for the new building has reached the $7.7 million mark. HSSA hopes to raise a total of $10 million to build the new facility at 635 West Roger Road, which is already under construction.

More information about the campaign can be found at https://hssaz.org/building.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.