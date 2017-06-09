SILVER Alert issued for Goodyear resident with Alzheimer's, Deme - Tucson News Now

SILVER Alert issued for Goodyear resident with Alzheimer's, Dementia

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Harold Lynch (Source: AZ Dept. of Public Safety) Harold Lynch (Source: AZ Dept. of Public Safety)
Vehicle he may be driving (Source: AZ Dept. of Public Safety) Vehicle he may be driving (Source: AZ Dept. of Public Safety)
GOODYEAR, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a SILVER Alert for Goodyear resident Harold Robert Lynch, who has Alzheimer's and Dementia.  

According to a DPS release, Lynch was reported missing on Friday, June 9 after he left Estrella Estates (14930 West Wigwam Boulevard in Goodyear) around 9:30 a.m. and has not been seen since. 

Lynch is described as a white man 5-foot-10, weighing 215 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red short-sleeve shirt and jeans, and he has a cut over his left eye from a recent fall. 

He was driving a 2004 maroon colored Ford Explorer with Arizona plate BLB8920, he also has his dog, a black Labrador with him.  

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Goodyear Police Department at (623) 932-1220.

