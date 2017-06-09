U.S. Navy to commission the USS Gabrielle Giffords in Texas

San Diego will be home port for the 421-foot USS Gabrielle Giffords, the Navy's 10th littoral combat ship.

San Diego will be home port for the 421-foot USS Gabrielle Giffords, the Navy's 10th littoral combat ship.

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords stands in front of the littoral combat ship that carries her name. (Source: Austal USA/Released)

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords stands in front of the littoral combat ship that carries her name. (Source: Austal USA/Released)

Sailors assigned to the future littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) conduct a foreign objects damage walk-down prior to commencing training on the flight deck. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Lee Tran/Released)

(June 13, 2015) Dr. Jill Biden christens the future littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) at Austal USA in Mobile, Ala. (Source: U.S. Navy)

(June 13, 2015) Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle "Gabby" Giffords waves to a crowd in front of the littoral combat ship, USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), named for her. (Source: U.S. Navy)

(Feb. 24, 2015) An aerial view of the future littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) during its launch sequence at the Austal USA shipyard. (Source: U.S. Navy)

The U.S. Navy will commission the USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), the newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship, in a ceremony on Saturday, June 10 in Galveston, TX.

"The commissioning of USS Gabrielle Giffords adds the advanced capability of a versatile warship to our nation's growing fleet," said the Honorable Sean Stackley, acting Secretary of the Navy.

LCS 10, is named for former Arizona Representative of the 8th District, Gabrielle Giffords.

The ceremonies principal address will be give by Admiral William Moran, the Vice Chief of Naval Operations. Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joseph Biden will serve as the ship's sponsor. She will give the order to "man our ship and bring her to life!", a long standing Naval tradition.

The ceremony can be viewed on the Navy Live blog at http://navylive.dodlive.mil/2017/06/09/uss-gabrielle-giffords-lcs-10-commissioning-ceremony.

According to a news release from the U.S. Navy, the future USS Gabrielle Giffords "is a fast, agile, focused-mission platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric "anti-access" threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft."

The LCS class consists of two variants, the Freedom variant and the Independence variant, designed and built by two industry teams. The Freedom variant team is led by Lockheed Martin (for the odd-numbered hulls, e.g. LCS 1). The Independence variant team is led by Austal USA (for LCS 6 and the subsequent even-numbered hulls).

Each LCS seaframe will be outfitted with a single mission package made up of mission modules containing warfighting systems and support equipment. A dedicated ship crew will combine with aviation assets to deploy manned and unmanned vehicles and sensors in support of mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare or surface warfare missions.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.