La Posada considering annexation into Sahuarita

Lynch was found in Quartzite, after he was involved in a minor crash. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
According to three separate USDA/FSIS releases the following recalls occurred after an ingredient supplier notified companies that the bread crumbs the companies received and used in the products potentially contained undeclared milk.
Green Valley's La Posada at Park Centre, Inc. is considering annexation into Sahuarita, according to officials with the company.
The U.S. Navy will commission the USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), the newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship, in a ceremony on Saturday, June 10 in Galveston, TX.
A Tucson man has been accused of killing a man in California more than 30 years ago, authorities said.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone. Her son said she was legally blind.
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.
The man accused of murdering a Livingston Parish woman allegedly told investigators that after paying her for a massage and a sexual favor, she tried to rob him.
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.
