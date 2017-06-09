La Posada considering annexation into Sahuarita

Green Valley's La Posada at Park Centre, Inc. is considering annexation into Sahuarita, according to officials with the company.

La Posada at Park Centre is located at 350 East Morningside Road, which is south of the town's boundary and along Nogales Highway and Continental Road in Green Valley.

The board of trustees for La Posada has been receiving invitations from former Sahuarita Mayor Blumberg and management staff to consider annexation.

"Now is the time, we feel, to make the move. We have talked with our residents and heard their interests and concerns. Overwhelmingly, there's a sentiment that this is in the best interest of La Posada in our efforts to position ourselves for the future," said Lisa Israel, La Posada CEO. "However, we also strongly believe that Green Valley has always been our home, and it is our intention, and our residents’ desire, to hold tight to these roots and relationships."

There are several advantages to annexation to Sahuarita including additional services like enhanced public safety, infrastructure maintenance, including roads, economic development assistance with marketing and branding, and streamlined development services. La Posada residents will also be able to participate in Town boards, committees, and Council, and vote on initiatives.

Additionally La Posada is a not-for-profit health care facility, there would be no additional taxes incurred by the organization or residents as the Town does not have secondary property taxes.

"We look forward to welcoming La Posada into the Town. They are and have always been a valued partner for us. They are a key employer for many residents of the Town in addition to being a service provider for seniors that are ready to move into retirement or need a continuum of care. We are happy to facilitate this process," said Kelly Udall Town Manager for Sahuarita.

According to a news release, La Posada is only in the beginning phase of talks with the Town about the annexation process. According to Arizona State statute, the process for annexation has a number of requirements and timelines. Annexation could take effect as soon as 90 days after it is initiated by the parties. The Town Council would hold a public hearing and then vote on the annexation as one of the last steps.

The Town is experiencing a lot of growth, with a number of new commercial and residential developments, and more on the horizon. The Crossings at Nogales Highway across from the Wal-Mart plaza, and The Corner, at the NE corner of Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. and Sahuarita Blvd. across from Fry’s Marketplace, are currently being built. These commercial developments will offer an infusion of retail and restaurants and gas stations. Further, Sahuarita Unified School District recently passed a bond for a new K-8 school which will be built south of Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. and Sahuarita Blvd. Along with the school will be new sports fields jointly funded in a unique partnership between the Town and School District. There is a lot going on in Sahuarita which continues to put it on the regional map.

La Posada is a nationally accredited not-for-profit senior community that is celebrating its 30 years of service to the Green Valley/Sahuarita community. Its mission is to maximize the well-being of seniors although it touches the lives of many others.

