USDA: Major food recalls due to undeclared allergens and misbranding

Lynch was found in Quartzite, after he was involved in a minor crash. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
According to three separate USDA/FSIS releases the following recalls occurred after an ingredient supplier notified companies that the bread crumbs the companies received and used in the products potentially contained undeclared milk.
Green Valley's La Posada at Park Centre, Inc. is considering annexation into Sahuarita, according to officials with the company.
The U.S. Navy will commission the USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), the newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship, in a ceremony on Saturday, June 10 in Galveston, TX.
A Tucson man has been accused of killing a man in California more than 30 years ago, authorities said.
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.
A teenager from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville lost her life when the church's bus crashed in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday afternoon.
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
One local daycare worker and her employee have been arrested on allegations of child abuse.
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.
Serious injuries were sustained by a woman walking down a street who fell head first six feet into a basement while looking at her cellphone. Her son said she was legally blind.
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.
Jackson police are at 2500 Bailey Avenue for a shooting.
