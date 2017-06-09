USDA: Major food recalls due to undeclared allergens and misbranding

One of the recalled RTE chicken products from Gourmet Boutique LLC. (Source: USDA/FSIS)

One of the recalled ready to eat breaded chicken products from Tyson Foods. (Source: USDA/FSIS)

One of the recalled spaghetti products from Conagra. (Source: USDA/FSIS)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced several large food recalls due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to three separate releases the following recalls occurred after an ingredient supplier notified companies on Tuesday, June 6 that the bread crumbs the companies received and used in the products contained undeclared milk, a known allergen.

The first major recall is of Conagra Brands, Inc. out of Milton, PA. The company is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products.

Recalled spaghetti and meatball products were produced on Jan. 5, 2017 and Jan. 12, 2017:

131,718 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

71,614 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

38,330 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

22,064 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

21,975 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

414,424 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 794M” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail locations.

065-2017-labels by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra customer service at 1 (866) 213-1245.

The second major recall is Tyson Foods Inc. out of New Holland, PA, they are recalling approximately 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) breaded chicken products.

Recalled RTE breaded chicken items were produced and packaged on various dates from Aug. 17, 2016 through Jan.14, 2017:

31.86-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN STRIP-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003859-0928 and production dates of 09/09/2016, 10/05/2016, 10/14/2016, 10/15/2016, 11/09/2016, 12/10/2016, 12/30/2016 and 01/14/2017.

31.05-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003857-0928 and production dates of 11/12/2016.

30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016477-0928 and production dates of 09/10/2016, 09/16/2016, 09/23/2016, 09/30/2016 and 10/06/2016.

30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHUNK-SHAPED BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016478-0928 and production dates of 09/16/2016, 09/28/2016 and 10/06/2016.

20.0-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 005778-0928 and production dates of 09/14/2016, 09/19/2016 and 10/03/2016.

32.81-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN CHUNK-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS” with case code 070364-0928, packaging and production date of 08/17/2016.

20-lb bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties” with case code 005778-0861 and production date of 10/03/2016.

20-lb bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters” with case code 016477-0861 and production date of 09/16/2016 and 10/06/2016.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1325” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped for institutional use nationwide. According to Tyson’s records, schools have purchased products through the company’s commercial channels.

067-2017-labels by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Christina Self, Supervisor-Consumer Relations, at (866) 328-3156.

A third major recall is Gourmet Boutique LLC, with establishments in Jamaica, NY and Phoenix, AZ. The company is recalling approximately 294,744 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken products.

The recalled RTE breaded chicken products were produced on various dates from February 3 to June 2, 2017:

3.125-lb. frozen packages of “Breaded Chicken Cutlet” with lot codes J34 through J150 (for Est. number P-18799) and J53 through J153 (for Est. number P-32107).

3.125-lb. frozen packages of “All Natural Breaded Chicken Cutlet” with lot code J34 through J150 (for Est. number P-18799).

5-lb. frozen packages of “Diced Breaded Chicken Cutlet” with lot code J34 through J150 (for Est. number P-18799).

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-18799 or P-32107” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional locations nationwide.

068-2017-labels by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Robert Liberto, at (347) 887-0128.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of any these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more on the recalls click the following links:

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Gourmet Boutique, LLC.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.