Evacuated homeowners anxiously watch Lizard Fire

The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.

Wildfire crews are battling a massive fire in Cochise County.

The Lizard Fire has burned more than 7,500 acres in the Dragoon Mountains, near Benson, with no containment. One home has burned and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated folks living south of Dragoon Road and in Cochise Stronghold.



A Type One Incident team – is now handling the fire. That means some of the most experienced crews from across the country are here to help fight the fire. The intensity of the fire dictates the size of the management team. All of this is happening as the folks living nearby anxiously watch.

“The wind shifted and it just took off,” Dragoon homeowner, Marie Arnold said.

A thick plume of smoke pours out from the Dragoon Mountains, dangerously close to where Marie Arnold and her family live. She said the flames got within a half mile of her home on Wednesday and they had to evacuate.

“We left with the clothes on our back. I got my important documents. I didn’t even have time to get pictures,” Arnold said.

The Arnolds just came back to check on the house on Friday and saw the fire flare up.

“It’s scary. We’re not out of the woods yet,” Arnold said.

Other families, like the Woods, are keeping a bag packed right by the door, to be ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“A toothbrush, pajamas in this bag,” Gloria Wood said. “That’s our barn, right there.”

When the fire first broke out, they said it nearly engulfed their barn.

“But then the hotshots showed up about 2 'o clock in the morning,” Bill Wood said.

Fire Crews are battling the flames from both the ground and air. They brought in Large Air tankers to d rop retardant. Fire Officials say the rough mountain terrain makes it especially challenging.

"That country is extremely steep,” Lizard Fire Public Information Officer, Gerry Perry said.

For Arnold, she remains hopeful crews will get a handle on the fire quickly.

“We’re thankful to everyone that’s out there fighting the fire and risking their lives,” Arnold said.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by lighting.

