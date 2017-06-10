Evacuated homeowners anxiously watch Lizard Fire - Tucson News Now

Evacuated homeowners anxiously watch Lizard Fire

By Kristin Haubrich, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Wildfire crews are battling a massive fire in Cochise County.

The Lizard Fire has burned more than 7,500 acres in the Dragoon Mountains, near Benson, with no containment. One home has burned and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated folks living south of Dragoon Road and in Cochise Stronghold.

A Type One Incident team – is now handling the fire. That means some of the most experienced crews from across the country are here to help fight the fire. The intensity of the fire dictates the size of the management team. All of this is happening as the folks living nearby anxiously watch.

“The wind shifted and it just took off,” Dragoon homeowner, Marie Arnold said.

A thick plume of smoke pours out from the Dragoon Mountains, dangerously close to where Marie Arnold and her family live. She said the flames got within a half mile of her home on Wednesday and they had to evacuate.

“We left with the clothes on our back. I got my important documents. I didn’t even have time to get pictures,” Arnold said.

The Arnolds just came back to check on the house on Friday and saw the fire flare up.

“It’s scary. We’re not out of the woods yet,” Arnold said.

Other families, like the Woods, are keeping a bag packed right by the door, to be ready to go at a moment’s notice.

“A toothbrush, pajamas in this bag,” Gloria Wood said. “That’s our barn, right there.”

When the fire first broke out, they said it nearly engulfed their barn.

“But then the hotshots showed up about 2 'o clock in the morning,” Bill Wood said.

Fire Crews are battling the flames from both the ground and air. They brought in Large Air tankers to drop retardant. Fire Officials say the rough mountain terrain makes it especially challenging.

"That country is extremely steep,” Lizard Fire Public Information Officer, Gerry Perry said.

For Arnold, she remains hopeful crews will get a handle on the fire quickly.

“We’re thankful to everyone that’s out there fighting the fire and risking their lives,” Arnold said.

Fire officials said the fire was caused by lighting.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Wildfire tragedyMore>>

  • Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Tuesday, November 29 2016 7:48 AM EST2016-11-29 12:48:02 GMT
    Tuesday, November 29 2016 6:51 PM EST2016-11-29 23:51:37 GMT
    (Source: KPHO/KTVK)(Source: KPHO/KTVK)

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

  • SLIDESHOW: Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Here are the stories of the 19 heroes who passed away while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. Pictures and biography sources are from the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Facebook page.

  • Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Tuesday, October 20 2015 12:51 AM EDT2015-10-20 04:51:14 GMT
    Tuesday, October 20 2015 2:01 PM EDT2015-10-20 18:01:41 GMT
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    •   

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Evacuated homeowners anxiously watch Lizard Fire

    Evacuated homeowners anxiously watch Lizard Fire

    Saturday, June 10 2017 1:14 AM EDT2017-06-10 05:14:09 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Wildfire crews are battling a massive fire in Cochise County. The Lizard Fire has burned more than 7,500 acres in the Dragoon Mountains, near Benson, with no containment. 

    Wildfire crews are battling a massive fire in Cochise County. The Lizard Fire has burned more than 7,500 acres in the Dragoon Mountains, near Benson, with no containment. 

  • breaking

    SILVER Alert canceled as Goodyear resident is found

    SILVER Alert canceled as Goodyear resident is found

    Saturday, June 10 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-06-10 04:20:56 GMT
    Harold Lynch (Source: AZ Dept. of Public Safety)Harold Lynch (Source: AZ Dept. of Public Safety)

    Lynch was found in Quartzite, after he was involved in a minor crash. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. 

    Lynch was found in Quartzite, after he was involved in a minor crash. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. 

  • USDA: Major food recalls due to undeclared allergens and misbranding

    USDA: Major food recalls due to undeclared allergens and misbranding

    Friday, June 9 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-06-10 03:52:04 GMT
    One of the recalled spaghetti products from Conagra. (Source: USDA/FSIS)One of the recalled spaghetti products from Conagra. (Source: USDA/FSIS)

    According to three separate USDA/FSIS releases the following recalls occurred after an ingredient supplier notified companies that the bread crumbs the companies received and used in the products potentially contained undeclared milk.

    According to three separate USDA/FSIS releases the following recalls occurred after an ingredient supplier notified companies that the bread crumbs the companies received and used in the products potentially contained undeclared milk.

    •   
Powered by Frankly