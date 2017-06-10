Summerset gets his redemption in Eugene

Both Justice Summerset and Bailey Roth earned All-America honors Friday at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore.

Summerset took home first-team All-America honors after finishing in third place in the men’s high jump with his best cleared height at 7-1¾ (2.18m).

Summerset is just the sixth Wildcat all-time to finish in in the top three at nationals, the first freshman to earn All-America honors in the men’s high jump since Nick Ross was a second-team All-American in 2010 and he is also the first freshman to be a first-team All-American. Additionally, he is also the first first-team All-American since Ross in 2014.

Roth clocked a time of 8:48.70, good for 11th place and second-team All-America honors.

The redshirt sophomore is the first Arizona steeplechaser since Martin Keino in 1995 to finish 11th or better in the NCAA Finals in the 3000-meter steeplechase. He is also Arizona’s third two-time All-American in the steeplechase and the first since since Jeff Hess (1983).

The NCAA Championships will wrap up tomorrow with Lisanne Hagens and Karla Teran in the women’s high jump final and Sage Watson in the 400-meter hurdles final.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.