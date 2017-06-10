KELLY: Cats right to make Texas a priority again

Both Justice Summerset and Bailey Roth earned All-America honors Friday at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore.
Rich Rodriguez is making the state of Texas a priority again on the recruiting front.
Sage Watson clocked the fastest time in the nation in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore.
National Pro Fastpitch power USSSA Pride features four UA alums and one former Wildcat.
Bailey Roth qualifies for the finals in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase.
