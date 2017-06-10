Fire spotted and put out overnight in Sierra Vista

A Cochise County Sheriff's Deputy spotted a small fire burning in a remote location of Sierra Vista on Saturday.
A Cochise County Sheriff's Deputy spotted a small fire burning in a remote location of Sierra Vista on Saturday.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
Wildfire crews are battling a massive fire in Cochise County. The Lizard Fire has burned more than 7,500 acres in the Dragoon Mountains, near Benson, with no containment.
Wildfire crews are battling a massive fire in Cochise County. The Lizard Fire has burned more than 7,500 acres in the Dragoon Mountains, near Benson, with no containment.
Lynch was found in Quartzite, after he was involved in a minor crash. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
Lynch was found in Quartzite, after he was involved in a minor crash. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
According to three separate USDA/FSIS releases the following recalls occurred after an ingredient supplier notified companies that the bread crumbs the companies received and used in the products potentially contained undeclared milk.
According to three separate USDA/FSIS releases the following recalls occurred after an ingredient supplier notified companies that the bread crumbs the companies received and used in the products potentially contained undeclared milk.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
People in a thin strip through the middle of the U.S., from Oregon to South Carolina, will see the entire sun obscured for a couple of minutes.
People in a thin strip through the middle of the U.S., from Oregon to South Carolina, will see the entire sun obscured for a couple of minutes.
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.
Subway worker Cathy Stafford challenged a robbery suspect during an act of bravery.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
The Philippine military says 13 marines have been killed in fierce fighting with Muslim militants who have laid siege to southern Marawi city.
The Philippine military says 13 marines have been killed in fierce fighting with Muslim militants who have laid siege to southern Marawi city.