Fire spotted and put out overnight in Sierra Vista

A Cochise County Sheriff's Deputy spotted a small fire burning in a remote location of Sierra Vista on Saturday.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says a Sheriff's Deputy observed the fire in the area of the Sierra Vista Bus Barn off of Buffalo Soldier Trail around 1:00 a.m. Fry Fire District crews responded and were able to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is not clear.

