UPDATE: All lanes back open with no restrictions in Oro Valley after paint spill

Source: Oro Valley Police Department Source: Oro Valley Police Department
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

All lanes are back open with no restrictions after a paint spill caused temporary traffic delays in Oro Valley. 

North and southbound lanes in the area of Oracle Road and Pusch View are operating normally, according to the Oro Valley Police Department.

