UPDATE: All lanes back open with no restrictions in Oro Valley after paint spill

Police were able to safely rescue a woman trying to sneak across the U.S.-Mexico Border, after the people smuggling her locked her in a hot vehicle compartment and abandoned her.
Police were able to safely rescue a woman trying to sneak across the U.S.-Mexico Border, after the people smuggling her locked her in a hot vehicle compartment and abandoned her.
Trico Electric customers are without power in Tucson.
Trico Electric customers are without power in Tucson.
All lanes are back open with no restrictions after a paint spill caused temporary traffic delays in Oro Valley.
All lanes are back open with no restrictions after a paint spill caused temporary traffic delays in Oro Valley.
A Cochise County Sheriff's Deputy spotted a small fire burning in a remote location of Sierra Vista on Saturday.
A Cochise County Sheriff's Deputy spotted a small fire burning in a remote location of Sierra Vista on Saturday.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.