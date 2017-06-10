HAPPENING NOW: Power outage affecting Trico Electric customers

Trico Electric Cooperative customers are without power in Tucson.

Calls started coming into our station around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday from Trico customers who experienced a loss of power at their home. A representative from Trico said there is an outage at the Valencia Substation.

Trico has crews on the way.

As of now Trico has not provided a cause of the outage or how many people are affected by it. Trico currently has no estimated time for when power will be restored.

We will have updates as soon as they are available.

