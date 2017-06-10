Sage Watson wins the NCAA 400-meter hurdles title

University of Arizona track star, Sage Watson wins the 400-meter hurdles on Saturday at the 2017 NCAA Division I National Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The Senior finished with a time of 54.42 seconds. This is Watson's first NCAA title in the 400-meter hurdles.

She is the first Wildcat titlist in the 400 hurdles since Robin Marks in 1981.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.