Sage Watson wins the NCAA 400-meter hurdles title - Tucson News Now

Sage Watson wins the NCAA 400-meter hurdles title

Source: Arizona Athletics

University of Arizona track star, Sage Watson wins the 400-meter hurdles on Saturday at the 2017 NCAA Division I National Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.  

The Senior finished with a time of 54.42 seconds. This is Watson's first NCAA title in the 400-meter hurdles.

She is the first Wildcat titlist in the 400 hurdles since Robin Marks in 1981.

