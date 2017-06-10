Sage Watson wins the NCAA 400-meter hurdles title

The Navy's newest combat ship was put into active service following a commissioning ceremony Saturday, named after former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who was injured during a 2011 shooting. Giffords told a crowd at the ceremony in the Texas Gulf Coast city of Galveston that she was honored the 421-foot-long ship will carry her name and the vessel is "strong and tough, just like her crew." "I thought of you in my darkest days, the soldiers, sailors, airmen...
University of Arizona track star, Sage Watson wins the 400-meter hurdles on Saturday at the 2017 NCAA Division I National Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Trico Electric Cooperative said power has been restored to customers on the Southwest side of Tucson.
Police were able to safely rescue a woman trying to sneak across the U.S.-Mexico Border, after the people smuggling her locked her in a hot vehicle compartment and abandoned her.
All lanes are back open with no restrictions after a paint spill caused temporary traffic delays in Oro Valley.
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
Tyson Foods Inc is recalling approximately 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the FDA announced.
Three weeks ago, Alana Lavaka's world was torn apart.
Five Columbia firefighters were hospitalized after responding to the scene of an explosion at a home Saturday afternoon.
