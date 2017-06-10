Lizard Fire forces families out of their homes - Tucson News Now

Lizard Fire forces families out of their homes

By Kristin Haubrich, Reporter
Connect
Source: KOLD Source: KOLD
Source: KOLD Source: KOLD
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Wildland fire crews have made progress on the Lizard Fire, gaining five percent containment on Saturday. Overnight, the fire grew to more than 10,000 acres. It is burning in the Dragoon Mountains, near Benson. Lighting sparked the blaze.

The winds have been especially challenging for fire crews. Fire officials said the strong gusts drove the fire toward high-voltage power lines, which increased the danger for firefighters. But fire crews were successful in protecting the threatened homes.

“Flames all the way down and hitting the ground and I knew that was danger,” said Elaine Montesinos, who was evacuated from the Lizard fire.

On Saturday morning, the Lizard Fire came rushing down the mountain right toward Montesinos' home, just as police knocked on her door and told her and her husband to evacuate.

“He said that’s it, you’re going to have to go,” Montesinos said.

Scrambling, she had just minutes to grab their medications, pictures and some clothes.

“Scary, because you cannot in your mind think what do I take? What’s most important what don’t I need right this moment,” Montesinos said.

But then a few hours later, there was a sigh of relief as officials opened up Dragoon Road and allowed the Montesinos to return.

“He gave us the thumbs up,” Montesinos said.

Montesinos saw the burn scar nearby, as a sign of how close the fire came to her property, with a haze of smoke blanketing the sky. Firefighters focused on trying to slow the fire's progression, while facing challenging terrain.

“It’s very rugged and rocky. Steep county so to put crews in this portion of the fire is not safe for us,” Craig Daugherty, Operations-Section Chief said.

As for Montesinos, she plans to keep her bags packed and a close eye on her backyard, just in case the wind shifts and she has to get out, again.

“I’m just going to open that door and I’m just going to run. Everything else can be replaced but your life can’t and your family and everything,” Montesinos said.

There is a Red Cross Shelter open for evacuees at the Valley Union High School at 4088 E Jefferson Road, Elfrida, Arizona. For more information, call the Cochise Emergency Operations Center at 520-432-9820.

On Sunday June 11, a community meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the Sunsites Community Center, 1216 Treasure Road, Sunsites.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Wildfire tragedyMore>>

  • Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Tuesday, November 29 2016 7:48 AM EST2016-11-29 12:48:02 GMT
    Tuesday, November 29 2016 6:51 PM EST2016-11-29 23:51:37 GMT
    (Source: KPHO/KTVK)(Source: KPHO/KTVK)

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

  • SLIDESHOW: Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Here are the stories of the 19 heroes who passed away while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. Pictures and biography sources are from the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Facebook page.

  • Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Tuesday, October 20 2015 12:51 AM EDT2015-10-20 04:51:14 GMT
    Tuesday, October 20 2015 2:01 PM EDT2015-10-20 18:01:41 GMT
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility

    5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:19:45 GMT

    A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.

    A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.

  • Concord woman loses arm in brutal shark attack, credits only God for her survival

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-06-13 00:30:16 GMT

    The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week.  “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie.  “I went to yank back my ...

    The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week.  “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie.  “I went to yank back my ...

  • Breaking

    Authorities identify severed head and burned body

    Authorities identify severed head and burned body

    Monday, June 12 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:03:53 GMT
    Severed head found on Deer Park Street - Source: WLBTSevered head found on Deer Park Street - Source: WLBT

    The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.

    The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.

Powered by Frankly