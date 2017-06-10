Lizard Fire forces families out of their homes

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
Wildland fire crews have made progress on the Lizard Fire, gaining five percent containment on Saturday.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
A close call for local ranch foreman Jesse Dean and his crew has them scrambling to prepare for the Lizard Fire to strike again.
Crew fighting the Lizard Fire in Cochise County this weekend was "in the right place at the right time" on Sunday morning, June 11.
Officials say the state highway from Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon is closed because of a wildfire on a mountain north of the city.
Wildland fire crews have made progress on the Lizard Fire, gaining five percent containment on Saturday.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
It’s been three years since Calonge looked into the eyes of her only daughter, Maribel Gonzalez, and time has not made it any easier.
A close call for local ranch foreman Jesse Dean and his crew has them scrambling to prepare for the Lizard Fire to strike again.
Numbers released by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Arizona added 10,800 new jobs in the food and beverage industry in the first four months of 2017.
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
