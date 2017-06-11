WPSL: FC Tucson scrambles for draw

The FC Tucson Women scored a pair of second half goals to pull out a 2-2 draw Saturday night against L.A. Galaxy San Diego at Kino North Stadium.

After a late 2-1 loss Friday night to the San Diego SeaLions, things looked bleak for FCTW (1-2-1) 12 minutes in as the Galaxy built a 2-0 lead.

Erica Stephan scored twice in the first half on corner kicks that FC Tucson goal keeper Lainey Burdette tried to punch away but instead deflected into her own net.

Aggressive goal keeping though would be the Galaxy’s undoing in the second half.

San Diego’s Machenna Carmichael missed on an outfront deflection attempt in the 51st minute, allowing the ball to get behind her and to the feet of Jessica Hix for an easy punch-in goal.

FC Tucson would get the equalizer during stoppage time (93rd minute) on a crazy scrum in front of the net that ended with a scoring header by Madison Irwin.

Hannah Leitner and Hix both had chances after a terrific throw-in by Jessica Nelson.

Leitner’s header hit the crossbar and Hix’s header appeared to be deflected right at the goal line. However it deflected into the air where Irwin’s header appeared to be the one the referees ruled as good.

It was the first game of the season for L.A. Galaxy San Diego (0-0-1).

The FC Tucson Women travel back to Southern California next weekend for road re-matches against both the SeaLions and Galaxy S.D.

Meanwhile the FC Tucson Men won a USL Friendly Saturday night in Las Vegas over the Mobsters 4-2.

FCT (6-4-1, 4-2-1 PDL) returns to PDL play Saturday June 17 at home against San Diego Zest FC at 7 p.m.

