WPSL: FC Tucson scrambles for draw

The FC Tucson Women get a win and a draw in their opening WPSL weekend at home.
FC Tucson falls in Jon Pearlman's debut as manager.
FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday Houston beat Colorado 2-0 to win 2017 Desert Diamond Cup tournament.
The Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will clash Saturday night at 6 p.m. to become the tournament's sixth different champion.
Sage Watson wins UA's first NCAA title on the women's side since Brigetta Barrett (high jump) in 2013.
Tapwrit overtook favored Irish War Cry in the stretch to win the Belmont Stakes by two lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown.
Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's final at the French Open.
Zack Godley allowed two hits over 6 2-3 innings, Brandon Drury hit the go-ahead two-run home run and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Saturday night.
