Rose Canyon Lake closed after dangerous bear spotted

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, June 11, the wildfire south of Bowie has burned 3,000 acres but is now 90 percent contained.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
Sage Watson wins UA's first NCAA title on the women's side since Brigetta Barrett (high jump) in 2013.
The Navy's newest combat ship was put into active service following a commissioning ceremony Saturday, named after former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who was injured during a 2011 shooting. Giffords told a crowd at the ceremony in the Texas Gulf Coast city of Galveston that she was honored the 421-foot-long ship will carry her name and the vessel is "strong and tough, just like her crew." "I thought of you in my darkest days, the soldiers, sailors, airmen...
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.
