Rose Canyon Lake closed after dangerous bear spotted

According to Arizona Game & Fish, Rose Canyon Lake was temporarily closed Sunday morning because of a dangerous bear.

No word on when it could be back open.

Last month, the campground had to be closed after a possibly rabid fox bit a 12-year-old Tucson boy.

The boy was treated at a hospital for the bite and rabies.

According to wildlife officials, the fox was never found

