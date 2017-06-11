Rose Canyon Lake closed after dangerous bear spotted - Tucson News Now

Rose Canyon Lake closed after dangerous bear spotted

By Tucson News Now Staff
Rose Canyon Lake. (Source:Arizona Game and Fish Department) Rose Canyon Lake. (Source:Arizona Game and Fish Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

According to Arizona Game & Fish, Rose Canyon Lake was temporarily closed Sunday morning because of a dangerous bear.

No word on when it could be back open.

Last month, the campground had to be closed after a possibly rabid fox bit a 12-year-old Tucson boy.

The boy was treated at a hospital for the bite and rabies.

According to wildlife officials, the fox was never found

