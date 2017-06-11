HAPPENING NOW: Fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Tanque Verde

The Tucson Police Department are responding to a fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Tanque Verde Road on Sunday afternoon .
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, June 11, the wildfire south of Bowie has burned 3,000 acres but is now 90 percent contained.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
Sage Watson wins UA's first NCAA title on the women's side since Brigetta Barrett (high jump) in 2013.
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
One Atlanta man got to experience something most people never will, shaking hands with a President.
One of Carnival's most popular and largest parades spent money on Gulf Coast beach trips. Now, the captain of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx refuses to answer our questions after a source dropped off a stack of credit card records that one CPA says may show violations of the law.
