HAPPENING NOW: Fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Tanque Verde

BREAKING

Rose Canyon Lake. (Source:Arizona Game and Fish Department)

According to Arizona Game & Fish, Rose Canyon Lake was temporarily closed Sunday morning because of a dangerous bear. No word on when it could be back open. Last month, the campground had to be closed after a possibly rabid fox bit a 12-year-old Tucson boy. The boy was treated at a hospital for the bite and rabies. According to wildlife officials, the fox was never found MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News ...