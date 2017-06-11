D-backs cut Tucson's Wilhelmsen

It appears at least for the moment that Tom Wilhelmsen’s time with the Arizona Diamondbacks is over.

The 2001 Tucson High School grad was designated for assignment by the club when fellow pitcher Zack Greinke was added back to the roster from the Paternity list.

Wilhelmsen (1-1, 4.44 ERA) had appeared in 27 games for Arizona all in relief.

He had three holds for closer Fernando Rodney in April but his late inning role lessened as the Diamondbacks saw the emergence of young pitchers like J.J. Hoover and Archie Bradley.

The club now has ten days to release Wilhelmsen, trade him to another club or the 33-year old can accept a likely minor league assignment to the Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate in Reno.

Wilhelmsen made his Major League debut in 2011 with the Mariners.

He pitched for all or parts of six seasons in Seattle before starting the 2016 campaign with the Texas Rangers.

The veteran signed with Arizona right before the start of spring training in February.

