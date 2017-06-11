D-backs cut Tucson's Wilhelmsen

Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis' status for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against Pittsburgh remains in question after he tested himself by skating alone.
The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.
Tom Wilhelmsen was designated for assignment on Sunday after appearing in 27 games for Arizona.
Tapwrit overtook favored Irish War Cry in the stretch to win the Belmont Stakes by two lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher his third victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown.
