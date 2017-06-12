Bradley’s stunning early goal helps US to 1-1 tie at Mexico

The Americans remain in the top three in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament.
Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis' status for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against Pittsburgh remains in question after he tested himself by skating alone.
The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.
Tom Wilhelmsen was designated for assignment on Sunday after appearing in 27 games for Arizona.
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been tough to beat when Robbie Ray is on the mound, even more so when the hitters are clicking at the same time.
