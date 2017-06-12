TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The man killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Tanque Verde Road has been identified as Ricky Jay Broschat, city police said.
TNN – It was a better day than expected for firefighters battling the Lizard Fire burning in the Dragoon Mountains east of Benson. Sunday marked day five since a reported lightning
Rose Canyon Campground is closed Sunday because of a dangerous bear.
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.
Approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products were determined to contain milk, which was not listed on labels, the USDA announced. The products should not be consumed and should either be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.
Authorities resumed their search Monday morning for a missing 16-year-old swimmer.
