TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

TOP STORIES

1. UPDATE: LIZARD FIRE CONTAINMENT INCREASES, SIZE AT 15,000 ACRES

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, June 11, the Lizard Fire has grown to almost 15,000 acres and is 5 percent contained.

Wow. This was taken Thursday, June 8 about 4 miles east of the Dragoon Mountains around 8:45pm. PHOTO CREDIT: Stefanie Spencer #LizardFire pic.twitter.com/lBCUwkjWRA — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 12, 2017

The Coronado National Forest said power was temporarily discontinued to some lines in Cochise County because of the threat of the Lizard Fire.

Crews are making modifications to the power transmission system. Officials said periodic “rolling brownouts” may occur throughout the county, initiated by the protective action and they are expected to be short in nature.

On Friday, Wildland fire officials confirmed the Lizard Fire and Dragoon Fire in Cochise County had merged.



2. AGGRESSIVE BEAR CLOSES POPULAR CAMPGROUND

The Arizona Game and Fish Department closed Rose Canyon Lake on Mt. Lemmon early Sunday morning after a dangerous black bear was spotted.

Rose Canyon Lake temporarily closed because of dangerous bear there early this morning. pic.twitter.com/kIvjVbxSqg — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) June 11, 2017

"A camper here in a trailer awoke to his trailer shaking,” Mark Hart, spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson said.



Crews set a trap to try to catch the bear.

The campground will remain closed until further notice for public safety purposes.



3. WARSHIP HONORING FORMER AZ REP. GIFFORDS JOINS FLEET

The Navy's newest combat ship was put into active service following a commissioning ceremony Saturday, named after former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords who was injured during a 2011 shooting.

I will never forget this day. Thank you so much to everyone who came to Galveston for the commissioning of the #USSGG! pic.twitter.com/Wp2DzoVOqF — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 10, 2017

"I thought of you in my darkest days, the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines, of the United States of America. We ask so much of you. Despite the danger you say yes", Giffords said.

The ship will be based in San Diego.



HAPPENING TODAY

Tucson city road crews are on around-the-clock alert to shut down dozens of roads that could potentially flood with monsoon rain.

The city says low-lying areas are dangerous during monsoon, and urges drivers to "turn around, don't drown."

WEATHER

Monday is the coolest day of the week.

Expect a nice and sunny day with highs topping out in the mid 90s.

