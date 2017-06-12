Tucson police officer recovering after accident

The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
An officer with the Tucson Police Department is recovering from minor injuries after a serious vehicle crash in midtown.
The Saner Fire was burning in the Pedrogoza Mountains, and threatened 20 to 30 homes.
The Tucson Police Department said the 60-year-old Broschat was seen driving fast and changing lanes repeatedly before the accident, which happened Sunday afternoon on Tanque Verde Road.
Sunday marked Day 5 since a reported lightning strike started the Lizard Fire on Wednesday.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
