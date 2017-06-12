Tucson police officer recovering after accident - Tucson News Now

Tucson police officer recovering after accident

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

An officer with the Tucson Police Department is recovering from minor injuries after a serious vehicle crash in midtown.

The two-vehicle accident happened Sunday night, June 11, near Columbus and Speedway.

A patrol car and a pickup truck collided at the intersection.

The condition of the pickup driver was not immediately available.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly