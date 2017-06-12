Woman accused in death of Baby Wyllow appears in court

A Pima County woman accused in the brutal death of her baby was in court Monday morning, June 12.

According to the Pima County Attorney's Office, Kylie Marie Brewer appeared for a status conference and case management conference. Her next court date is set for July 10.

Brewer is one of four people facing charges in the February 2017 death of her 6-month-old child, Wyllow.

Brewer, Jon-Paul Bogdanowich Jr., Kaylie Ryan Gossett and Brianna Raidy are also facing charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse.

Gossett is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday, June 13, to try to get the conditions of her release changed.

The four are accused in a disturbing case of child abuse. Doctors said Wyllow was bruised, bloodied and had multiple arm and leg fractures, including a right arm that was "grossly" displaced.

A week before Wyllow's death, the Pima County Sheriff's Department was called to the home to do a welfare check.

According to the court documents, Wyllow's biological father requested the check after Brewer allegedly posted about injecting drugs on social media. The deputy found that Wyllow was clean and appeared to be in good health at the time.

Brewer was later arrested on several drug charges, including marijuana possession, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of a controlled substance.

Wyllow died at a local hospital on Feb. 19.

Doctors told investigators Wyllow had bruises on her head, blood in her mouth and nose, fractures on both arms and legs, a right arm that was "grossly" displaced and her skin had started to marble.

Brewer claims she was hospitalized with pneumonia from Feb. 16-18, and Gossett and another woman were babysitting her child. Brewer said Gossett usually babysat five to six days out of the week.

Brewer and Bogdanowich both claimed Wyllow had bruises on her head, bite marks and a cut two weeks to a month before the incident.

Brewer said she never reported Gossett for these injuries because she was threatened by Gossett and claimed Gossett would sometimes not allow her to see Wyllow.

She also said Gossett threatened her and said she would tell police, the landlord, and the Department of Child Safety if Brewer ever reported the bruises.

However, Gossett told deputies she told Brewer on several occasions to take Wyllow to the emergency room.

