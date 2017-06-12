Woman accused of burning daughter back in court

The Tucson woman accused of intentionally burning her child with hot water was back in court Monday, June 12, for a pre-trial conference.

Samantha Osteraas is facing two counts of child abuse after her 5-year-old daughter suffered severe burns in December 2016.

According to court records, Osteraas claimed she didn't realize the bath water was that hot. Investigators said the water was almost 130 degrees and determined the burns were not the result of an accident.

The child had second-degree burns on 75 percent of her body.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety removed three other children from the home.

While in jail, Osteraas was assaulted by two inmates at the Pima County Jail. Authorities said the attackers referenced Osteraas' injured child and threatened to kill her.

Osteraas was offered protective custody when she was first booked, as her charges involved a child and extended media coverage. She reportedly declined the protection.

After the attack Osteraas requested the protective custody and was granted it.

