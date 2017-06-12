Police ask for help locating 2 armed robbery suspects

Both suspects are described as Hispanic men, 25 to 35 years old. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Tucson police are asking for help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery of a convenience store in February.

The two men approached the clerk in the QT at 1401 S. Alvernon Way and one implied he had a weapon and that several others were outside waiting. Meanwhile, the other suspect went behind the counter and grabbed cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Both suspects, described as Hispanic and 25 to 35 years old, fled on foot.

One suspect was wearing a red shirt over a light-colored collared shirt. The other wore a red/black baseball hat with a "C" logo, a white sleeveless shirt with a white shirt draped around his neck, and black pants.

If you see either of these men, call 911. If you have information on their identity or whereabouts, you can call 88-CRIME. You can also submit a tip by going to 88-CRIME.org. You can remain anonymous.

