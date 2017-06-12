What's For Lunch: Grilling advice from Princess House Cooking and Entertainment

The summer heat is hitting southern Arizona just in time for Father's Day.

Thalia Plascenia joined us from Princess House Cooking and Entertainment to make beef marinated fajitas for this week's "What's For Lunch!"

Beer Marinated Beef Fajitas:

Beer Marinade

3 cloves garlic, smashed, peeled & then chopped

1 lime, juiced

1 cup of light beer

1 tsp. salt

1½ tsp. pepper

2 Tbsp. Fajita Blend

Instructions:

1 1/2-2 lb. beef skirt steak, trimmed

1 large onion, sliced 1/2-inch thick

2 red, green or orange bell peppers, cored and sliced 1/2-inch thick

8 flour tortillas

1 cup jarred salsa

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

Add first six ingredients into a casserole dish and mix well. Add steak and cover in marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or overnight.

Heat Comal on low for 5-8 minutes. Then turn heat up to medium. Pat steak dry with paper towels and place onto Comal. Cook 4-8 minutes on each side depending on thickness. Remove steak from Comal and allow to rest for 10 minutes.

While steak is resting, add onions and peppers to the Comal and cook until soft. Thinly slice the steak against the grain. Return sliced steak to Comal with onions and peppers and serve with warm tortillas. Top with salsa and cilantro. Serves 6-8.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.