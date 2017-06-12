What's For Lunch: Grilling advice from Princess House Cooking and Entertainment

The summer heat is hitting Southern Arizona just in time for Father's Day! Thalia Plascenia joined us from Princess House Cooking and Entertainment to make beef marinated fajitas.
The summer heat is hitting Southern Arizona just in time for Father's Day! Thalia Plascenia joined us from Princess House Cooking and Entertainment to make beef marinated fajitas.
Chef Eston Stogner joined us from Cuban Blaze restaurant to make “Cohibas” in our What’s For Lunch Segment on Monday, June 5.
Chef Eston Stogner joined us from Cuban Blaze restaurant to make “Cohibas” in our What’s For Lunch Segment on Monday, June 5.
Foodies this week is for you! It is Arizona Restaurant Week and taking part is Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.
Foodies this week is for you! It is Arizona Restaurant Week and taking part is Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.
Today on our "What's For Lunch" segment we have Grimaldi's Pizzeria May is National Barbeque Month!
Today on our "What's For Lunch" segment we have Grimaldi's Pizzeria May is National Barbeque Month!
Every Monday we're in the kitchen for our What's for Lunch segment. Today we have Philip Gwerder and Diane Valle from The Melting Pot with an idea on how you can surprise mom with this a recipe for Mother's Day.
Every Monday we're in the kitchen for our What's for Lunch segment. Today we have Philip Gwerder and Diane Valle from The Melting Pot with an idea on how you can surprise mom with this a recipe for Mother's Day.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
Taco Bell is giving out free tacos on Tuesday and you can go ahead and thank Steph Curry and Kevin Durant for that. The giveaway is part of a “Steal a Taco” cross promotion with the NBA.
Taco Bell is giving out free tacos on Tuesday and you can go ahead and thank Steph Curry and Kevin Durant for that. The giveaway is part of a “Steal a Taco” cross promotion with the NBA.
This husky looks really different with no hair.
This husky looks really different with no hair.
Trump has used Twitter extensively since becoming president, and staffers have struggled to explain his online statements that run counter to theirs made in briefings and media appearances.
Trump has used Twitter extensively since becoming president, and staffers have struggled to explain his online statements that run counter to theirs made in briefings and media appearances.
Three people have been arrested in Etowah County, in what Sheriff Todd Entrekin calls the biggest heroin bust he's seen in nearly 30 years.
Three people have been arrested in Etowah County, in what Sheriff Todd Entrekin calls the biggest heroin bust he's seen in nearly 30 years.
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The father tried to blame the injuries on his 3-year-old son, authorities said.
The father tried to blame the injuries on his 3-year-old son, authorities said.
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.