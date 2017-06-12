First Alert Action Days for excessive heat this weekend

After a brief cooldown earlier in the week, triple-digit heat will return to the area by Wednesday afternoon, June 14.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking unseasonably hot temperatures as we head into the weekend. The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an Excessive Heat Watch from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, June 17-19. High temperatures during this time will top out between 108 - 114 degrees, which would put daytime highs near record territory.

We are marking Saturday and Sunday as First Alert Action Days since we’ll most likely see high temperatures at or above 110 degrees. We typically see our first 110 degree day around June 29. Last year we hit 110 degrees for the first time on June 4.

Remember, heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer during the summer months in Arizona. Use caution and drink plenty of water and limit your time outdoors during the hours of peak heating.

