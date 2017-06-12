Search is on for cigarette theft suspect - Tucson News Now

Search is on for cigarette theft suspect

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Surveillance photo of theft suspect. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Surveillance photo of theft suspect. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, Community Problems detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a May Circle K theft. 

PCSD deputies responded just after 2 a.m. on May 5 to a Circle K at 5801 N. Oracle Road for the report of a theft. According to a PCSD news release, the deputies learned a man had entered the store, walked behind the counter and started loading a backpack with several packs of cigarettes and bottles of alcohol. 

Just two minutes later, the suspect left the store on foot.  

The suspect is described as a black man, possibly in his 20s with a mustache, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit their tip by calling 88-CRIME or going online to www.88Crime.org.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly