Search is on for cigarette theft suspect

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, Community Problems detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a May Circle K theft.

PCSD deputies responded just after 2 a.m. on May 5 to a Circle K at 5801 N. Oracle Road for the report of a theft. According to a PCSD news release, the deputies learned a man had entered the store, walked behind the counter and started loading a backpack with several packs of cigarettes and bottles of alcohol.

Just two minutes later, the suspect left the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man, possibly in his 20s with a mustache, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit their tip by calling 88-CRIME or going online to www.88Crime.org.

