Tucson man sentenced for midtown homicide

One of the two men accused of fatally shooting a Tucson resident two years ago was sentenced on Monday, June 12.

Marcell Dante Cobb, 23, was sentenced to 10.5 years for the September 2015 death of Michael Oleisky.

Cobb was sentenced to 10.5 years each for two charges, running concurrently.

The charges were manslaughter and armed robbery.

Oleisky was found shot in a home in the 2300 block of North Northway Avenue.

Cobb and Charles Cole were arrested about two months after the shooting.

