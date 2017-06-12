Suspect in shooting death of Tucson teen facing murder charge

According to a CBP news release the Willcox Station agents pulled the woman for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 80 near Tombstone, after her responses to immigration questions were inconsistent.
The Tucson man accused of killing a teen following an argument in a parking lot in mid May has been arraigned on several charges.
One of the two men accused of fatally shooting a Tucson resident two years ago was sentenced on Monday, June 12.
The Tucson woman accused of intentionally burning her child with hot water was back in court for a pre-trial conference Monday, June 12.
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.
This husky looks really different with no hair.
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.
The online clothing store Beloved Shirts is selling a hairy chest one piece bathing suits for ladies that want to be bold and daring this summer.
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
