Suspect in shooting death of Tucson teen facing murder charge

The man accused of killing a Tucson teen following an argument in mid May has been arraigned.

Nathan Mayo, 27, is facing a charge of second-degree murder. His next court date, a case management conference, is set for Monday, July 17.

The shooting happened Monday, May 8, outside of the Jack in the Box on Grant and Oracle.

"(Investigators) were able to determine a female was dropped off at the restaurant by Mayo to meet with her boyfriend and his family," the TPD said in a news release. "While in the parking lot, an argument ensued between Mayo, the boyfriend and his brother (the teen victim). During the course of the argument, (Mayo) pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the boyfriend before shooting (the teen)."

