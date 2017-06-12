Sedona water tender crew in the 'right place at the right time' - Tucson News Now

Sedona water tender crew in the 'right place at the right time'

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Water tender crew (Source: U.S. Forest Service) Water tender crew (Source: U.S. Forest Service)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Crew fighting the Lizard Fire in Cochise County this weekend was "in the right place at the right time" on Sunday morning, June 11. 

According to a release from the U.S. Forest Service, the Sedona Fire's Tactical Engine 551 was enroute to the Lizard Fire along I-10 when they came across a group of vehicles pulled to the side of the road, about 30 miles east of the fire.  As Engine Boss Phil Bruglio and Joe Pace, a trainee got closer they noticed one of the vehicles was on fire.  

Bruglio and Pace quickly brought the tanker truck to a stop and offered their assistance.  An off duty Border Patrol officer also stopped to render assistance. 

Two women began unloading belongings from the vehicle, but the heat of the fire pushed them back, according to the release.  

Pace began knocking down the fire with an extinguisher from the water tender, at the front of the vehicle. It was at this point that Pace said he noticed gas pouring from a ruptured fuel line.  

Bruglio stepped in to help as well, bringing a hose from the water tender and helping put out the flames.  

The unidentified Border Patrol officer, searched the burning car for the women's pet cat that had sought safety under one of the vehicle's seats.  According to the release, the cat was found safe and AZ Department of Public Safety was contacted to send local responders to follow up. 

Engine Boss Bruglio modestly commented, “I guess we were in the right place at the right time.”

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Wildfire tragedyMore>>

  • Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Tuesday, November 29 2016 7:48 AM EST2016-11-29 12:48:02 GMT
    Tuesday, November 29 2016 6:51 PM EST2016-11-29 23:51:37 GMT
    (Source: KPHO/KTVK)(Source: KPHO/KTVK)

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

  • SLIDESHOW: Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Here are the stories of the 19 heroes who passed away while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. Pictures and biography sources are from the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Facebook page.

  • Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Tuesday, October 20 2015 12:51 AM EDT2015-10-20 04:51:14 GMT
    Tuesday, October 20 2015 2:01 PM EDT2015-10-20 18:01:41 GMT
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    •   

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Douglas woman facing human smuggling charges

    Douglas woman facing human smuggling charges

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:01:45 GMT
    Trunk where man was found. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Trunk where man was found. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    According to a CBP news release the Willcox Station agents pulled the woman for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 80 near Tombstone, after her responses to immigration questions were inconsistent.  

    According to a CBP news release the Willcox Station agents pulled the woman for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 80 near Tombstone, after her responses to immigration questions were inconsistent.  

  • Sedona water tender crew in the 'right place at the right time'

    Sedona water tender crew in the 'right place at the right time'

    Monday, June 12 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:35:58 GMT
    Water tender crew (Source: U.S. Forest Service)Water tender crew (Source: U.S. Forest Service)

    Crew fighting the Lizard Fire in Cochise County this weekend was "in the right place at the right time" on Sunday morning, June 11.  

    Crew fighting the Lizard Fire in Cochise County this weekend was "in the right place at the right time" on Sunday morning, June 11.  

  • BREAKING

    Suspect in shooting death of Tucson teen facing murder charge

    Suspect in shooting death of Tucson teen facing murder charge

    Monday, June 12 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:34:40 GMT
    Nathan Mayo. (Source: Tucson Police Department)Nathan Mayo. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    The Tucson man accused of killing a teen following an argument in a parking lot in mid May has been arraigned on several charges.

    The Tucson man accused of killing a teen following an argument in a parking lot in mid May has been arraigned on several charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly