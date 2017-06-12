Sedona water tender crew in the 'right place at the right time'

Crew fighting the Lizard Fire in Cochise County this weekend was "in the right place at the right time" on Sunday morning, June 11.

According to a release from the U.S. Forest Service, the Sedona Fire's Tactical Engine 551 was enroute to the Lizard Fire along I-10 when they came across a group of vehicles pulled to the side of the road, about 30 miles east of the fire. As Engine Boss Phil Bruglio and Joe Pace, a trainee got closer they noticed one of the vehicles was on fire.

Bruglio and Pace quickly brought the tanker truck to a stop and offered their assistance. An off duty Border Patrol officer also stopped to render assistance.

Two women began unloading belongings from the vehicle, but the heat of the fire pushed them back, according to the release.

Pace began knocking down the fire with an extinguisher from the water tender, at the front of the vehicle. It was at this point that Pace said he noticed gas pouring from a ruptured fuel line.

Bruglio stepped in to help as well, bringing a hose from the water tender and helping put out the flames.

The unidentified Border Patrol officer, searched the burning car for the women's pet cat that had sought safety under one of the vehicle's seats. According to the release, the cat was found safe and AZ Department of Public Safety was contacted to send local responders to follow up.

Engine Boss Bruglio modestly commented, “I guess we were in the right place at the right time.”

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.