Sedona water tender crew in the 'right place at the right time'

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
Crew fighting the Lizard Fire in Cochise County this weekend was "in the right place at the right time" on Sunday morning, June 11.
Crew fighting the Lizard Fire in Cochise County this weekend was "in the right place at the right time" on Sunday morning, June 11.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
Officials say the state highway from Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon is closed because of a wildfire on a mountain north of the city.
Officials say the state highway from Flagstaff to the Grand Canyon is closed because of a wildfire on a mountain north of the city.
The Saner Fire was burning in the Pedrogoza Mountains, and threatened 20 to 30 homes.
The Saner Fire was burning in the Pedrogoza Mountains, and threatened 20 to 30 homes.
Sunday marked Day 5 since a reported lightning strike started the Lizard Fire on Wednesday.
Sunday marked Day 5 since a reported lightning strike started the Lizard Fire on Wednesday.
According to a CBP news release the Willcox Station agents pulled the woman for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 80 near Tombstone, after her responses to immigration questions were inconsistent.
According to a CBP news release the Willcox Station agents pulled the woman for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 80 near Tombstone, after her responses to immigration questions were inconsistent.
Crew fighting the Lizard Fire in Cochise County this weekend was "in the right place at the right time" on Sunday morning, June 11.
Crew fighting the Lizard Fire in Cochise County this weekend was "in the right place at the right time" on Sunday morning, June 11.
The Tucson man accused of killing a teen following an argument in a parking lot in mid May has been arraigned on several charges.
The Tucson man accused of killing a teen following an argument in a parking lot in mid May has been arraigned on several charges.
One of the two men accused of fatally shooting a Tucson resident two years ago was sentenced on Monday, June 12.
One of the two men accused of fatally shooting a Tucson resident two years ago was sentenced on Monday, June 12.
The Tucson woman accused of intentionally burning her child with hot water was back in court for a pre-trial conference Monday, June 12.
The Tucson woman accused of intentionally burning her child with hot water was back in court for a pre-trial conference Monday, June 12.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.
This husky looks really different with no hair.
This husky looks really different with no hair.
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.
The online clothing store Beloved Shirts is selling a hairy chest one piece bathing suits for ladies that want to be bold and daring this summer.
The online clothing store Beloved Shirts is selling a hairy chest one piece bathing suits for ladies that want to be bold and daring this summer.
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.