Douglas woman facing human smuggling charges - Tucson News Now

Douglas woman facing human smuggling charges

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Trunk where man was found. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Trunk where man was found. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
WILLCOX, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

On Sunday, June 11, Border Patrol agents with the Willcox Station arrested a Douglas woman after she attempted to smuggle a man from Mexico in the trunk of her car. 

According to a CBP news release the Willcox Station agents pulled the woman for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 80 near Tombstone, after her responses to immigration questions were inconsistent. 

BP agents found the man hidden in the trunk under pillows and luggage.  

The driver was arrested and faces human smuggling charges. The man found in the trunk, will remain in federal custody pending charges for immigration violations.  

