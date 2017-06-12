Get $25 on SunGO car for only $20 - Tucson News Now

Get $25 on SunGO car for only $20

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Calling on all transit riders, a new program that began on June 1, offers riders a chance to load $25 to their SunGO Cards and pay only $20.  

This is an added benefit for transit riders who use SunGO, as when they pay at the fare box, SunGO users are charged a lower rate than if they pay with cash. 

Sungo 25 for 20 Poster Improved by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Full-fare passengers who use the SunGO card are charged only $1.50 per trip to ride any of the Sun Tran, Sun Link, and select Sun Shuttle routes.  In comparison those who don't use SunGO are charged $1.75 per ride for Sun Tran and Sun Shuttle.  Cash is not an option for those who ride the Sun Link streetcar. 
 
There is a $2 cost for new SunGO Cards, but those who register their SunGO Cards receive an additional $2 in value loaded to their cards.  
 
The $25 for $20 promotion is available through the following avenues:  

  • Online at www.suntran.com/sungo
  • Phone at (520) 792-9222
  • Ticket Vending Machines at the Transit Centers
  • SunGO Sales Outlets including all Fry’s Food Stores 
  • Sun Tran Admin Offices at 3910 N. Sun Tran Blvd.
  • Special Services Office at 35 W. Alameda St.

SystemMap-Sales Locations 16 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

For more information about Sun Tran, please call Customer Service at (520) 792-9222 (TDD: (520) 628-1565) or visit  www.suntran.com

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • TrafficMore>>

  • Safety Tips: How to survive dust storm while driving

    Safety Tips: How to survive dust storm while driving

    (Source: ADOT)(Source: ADOT)

    Know what to do if you encounter a dust storm while driving.

    Know what to do if you encounter a dust storm while driving.

  • Get $25 on SunGO car for only $20

    Get $25 on SunGO car for only $20

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:25:37 GMT

    Calling on all transit riders, a new program that began on June 1, offers riders a chance to load $25 to their SunGO Cards and pay only $20.   

    Calling on all transit riders, a new program that began on June 1, offers riders a chance to load $25 to their SunGO Cards and pay only $20.   

  • Two injured in multi vehicle crash in Green Valley

    Two injured in multi vehicle crash in Green Valley

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:20:17 GMT
    Photo of crash scene in Green Valley. (Source: Green Valley Fire Department)Photo of crash scene in Green Valley. (Source: Green Valley Fire Department)

    Five people were evaluated at the scene, one was transported to Banner UMC in critical condition, while a second with non-life threatening injuries was transported to the Green Valley Hospital. It took the 'jaws of life' to remove one person who was trapped in a vehicle.

    Five people were evaluated at the scene, one was transported to Banner UMC in critical condition, while a second with non-life threatening injuries was transported to the Green Valley Hospital. It took the 'jaws of life' to remove one person who was trapped in a vehicle.

    •   
Powered by Frankly