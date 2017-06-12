Get $25 on SunGO car for only $20

Know what to do if you encounter a dust storm while driving.
Calling on all transit riders, a new program that began on June 1, offers riders a chance to load $25 to their SunGO Cards and pay only $20.
Five people were evaluated at the scene, one was transported to Banner UMC in critical condition, while a second with non-life threatening injuries was transported to the Green Valley Hospital. It took the 'jaws of life' to remove one person who was trapped in a vehicle.
State and federal officials want to know what the public thinks about a proposed Sonoran Corridor connecting Interstate 10 and Interstate 19 south of Tucson International Airport as they begin an anticipated three-year environmental study of the idea.
Tucson police are asking drivers to avoid the Corona Road and Nogales Highway construction area.
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.
According to Newport police, authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in the Remmel Park area of town.
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.
Employees confirm a large explosion has occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.
