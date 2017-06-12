Get $25 on SunGO car for only $20

Calling on all transit riders, a new program that began on June 1, offers riders a chance to load $25 to their SunGO Cards and pay only $20.

This is an added benefit for transit riders who use SunGO, as when they pay at the fare box, SunGO users are charged a lower rate than if they pay with cash.

Full-fare passengers who use the SunGO card are charged only $1.50 per trip to ride any of the Sun Tran, Sun Link, and select Sun Shuttle routes. In comparison those who don't use SunGO are charged $1.75 per ride for Sun Tran and Sun Shuttle. Cash is not an option for those who ride the Sun Link streetcar.



There is a $2 cost for new SunGO Cards, but those who register their SunGO Cards receive an additional $2 in value loaded to their cards.



The $25 for $20 promotion is available through the following avenues:

Online at www.suntran.com/sungo

Phone at (520) 792-9222

Ticket Vending Machines at the Transit Centers

SunGO Sales Outlets including all Fry’s Food Stores

Sun Tran Admin Offices at 3910 N. Sun Tran Blvd.

Special Services Office at 35 W. Alameda St.

For more information about Sun Tran, please call Customer Service at (520) 792-9222 (TDD: (520) 628-1565) or visit www.suntran.com.

