Impact of new minimum wage on Arizona jobs

Numbers released by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Arizona added 10,800 new jobs in the food and beverage industry in the first four months of 2017.
Veterans in need are welcome to attend the annual Veterans Resource Fair on Tuesday, June 13. The event will take place at the Desert Inn (222 South Freeway, near I-10 and Congress).
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
Ian Joseph Ritzer, was sentenced on Monday, June 12 after he had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography, one count of extortion, and one count of attempted enticement of a minor.
According to a CBP news release the Willcox Station agents pulled the woman for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 80 near Tombstone, after her responses to immigration questions were inconsistent.
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...
This husky looks really different with no hair.
According to the Arkansas State Police, Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot near Remmel Park Monday evening while on duty as authorities continue looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting.
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
Employees confirm a large explosion has occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.
