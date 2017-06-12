Sierra Vista man sentenced to 25 years for child crimes

A U.S. District Judge has sentenced Ian Joseph Ritzer, a resident of Sierra Vista, to 25 years in prison that will be followed by lifetime supervised release, according to a news release.

Ritzer was sentenced on Monday, June 12 after he had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography, one count of extortion, and one count of attempted enticement of a minor. His lifetime supervised release includes stringent sex offender conditions, and he must register as a sex offender.

According to the release, Ritzer, a civilian employee of the U.S. Army, used the internet to meet young girls on social media and chat room websites. He then communicated with several girls via email and text messages.

He made contact with two girls, a 13-year-old in Illinois and a 14-year-old in Michigan, manipulating the two by pretending to be a child and engaging in a relationship with the two teens. According to the release he demanded the teens send him sexually explicit photos and if they did not comply, he threatened to do one of the following - post their images, commit suicide, or another form of retribution.

It is believed that Ritzer had more than 100 victims. At one point Ritzer even visited one of the teens who he was communicating with in Michigan.

