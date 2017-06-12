Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans annual stand down - Tucson News Now

Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans annual stand down

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Veterans in need are welcome to attend the annual Veterans Resource Fair on Tuesday, June 13, hosted by Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans.

The event will take place at the Desert Inn (222 South Freeway, near I-10 and Congress); check in for homeless veterans will begin at 8 a.m. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Local service providers will be on hand to assist veterans in need with the following services: Clothing, showers, haircuts, health screenings, medical care, legal assistance, housing options, employment information, as well as food stamps, and VA and Social Security benefits. 

Pet health services and a pet store will also be on hand to assist veterans with pets. 

Active duty military, guard and reserve members are also invited to participate in the resource fair.  Military service will also be verified.  

